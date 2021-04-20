Djokovic, contrary to closed competitions

The number one in world tennis, Novak Djokoviche said when talking about the Soccer Super League which was against closed competitions So what the emergence of new faces and teams was good for sport.

In a telematic dialogue with the press, Djokovic acknowledged that he did not know much about the subject and that football was not his sport, he stated that his idea of ​​a competition was, “in general, the opposite.”

Djokovic defended “that the possibility be opened for more clubs or, in tennis, more tennis players to have the possibility to compete at the highest level or be part of the tournament with the best players in the world. “

“It is what gives the sport its charm, the charm that attracts sports fans (…) because it offers the same opportunities for a greater number of competitors or clubs, “he said.

Djokovic stated that in tennis “It is positive to have new winners, faces, champions” which will be compared with the results achieved by Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and him, the three greats of tennis today, who have dominated the circuit for a long time.

The world’s first racket is in Belgrade to participate in the ATP 250 tournament, a tournament he created and of which he is the top favorite.

“I don’t mind seeing new winners. I always like to be on the side of the winners wherever I play, but things are different.“, He said.

“There are guys who challenge the best players in the world, and Rafa, Roger and I have to accept the fact that we will not always be at the top. and that others will replace us there. It is a normal cycle of life, “he said.

“But we still try to compete with those young people who are strong, play well, with a lot of motivation, and so far we are not bad,” he said.

Djokovic assured that he always feels a great motivation to progress more in competitive tennis “because I really love him” and that “until there is that spark, the fire within me and the desire to win and to fulfill myself, to progress, I will continue in the same rhythm“.