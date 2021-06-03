Djokovic continues like a rock and does not give an option to Cuevas in Paris

Novak Djokovic was celebrating because he was playing the 350th ‘Grand Slam’ match of his career, of which 305 has opted in his favor. Only Roger Federer won more with 363.

For the sixteenth time in a row, the Serbian reached the third round of Roland Garros this Thursday after getting rid of Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4.

R3 🙏🏼💪🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🎾❤️🇫🇷 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lYFEBfF4fQ – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 3, 2021

Change of court, to Suzanne Lenglen, and of schedule, early in the afternoon. No problem for the Serb, who got rid of Cuevas for 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in 2h.06‘. What bothered him the most was a small group of excessively noisy fans. He vehemently ordered them to shut up.

Djokovic seeks in the land of Paris a triumph that would be historic as he would become the first player to double in all four Autoptimizegrandes in the Open Era.

