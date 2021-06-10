Djokovic confident of beating Nadal in semis

Novak Djokovic He stopped by the press room to talk about what his intense quarterfinal match of Roland Garros 2021 before the italian Matteo berrettini whom he folded into four sleeves. The world number one has made no secret of his desire to face his great historical adversary, Rafa Nadal, once again and admits that he arrives with very high morale after a few very good last weeks of competition for him. He also revealed interesting details of his game against Berrettini, quite striking and that Novak has clarified.

A new face to face in the semifinals with Rafa Nadal

“Obviously it is a semi-final more than anticipated. A lot of people have been talking about this potential match. And here we are. We are going to play one more time. We have had good battles on this track over the years. Last year, he dominated Completely the title match. Obviously the conditions will be very different this coming Friday. I hope to be able to reach the highest level I have, especially regarding the first two sets of the final last year.

The level of tennis that I have shown in the last three or four weeks on clay – Rome, Belgrade and here – is giving me good feelings for this match. I feel confident to be able to beat Rafa. Otherwise it would not be here, it will be a great battle.

This is not another match, it is the greatest challenge you can have, playing on clay against Rafa Nadal on the court where he has had the most success throughout his career. In the final rounds of a Grand Slam, there is nothing greater than this. There is an extra tension and expectation. The vibrations are different when you walk onto the track with it. This is why our rivalry is historic. I have been privileged many times to be able to face him. I would probably choose Rafa as the biggest rivalry for me. The desire of the previous game, any confrontation, on any surface, any occasion, is always different from any other. “

Problems with the schedule and the evacuation of the public

“I didn’t mind the crowd leaving the track because I actually needed a break and reset. It’s certainly unfortunate for the crowd, for the tournament, to have this curfew. But we knew this before the match. Honestly the match was having a Davis Cup atmosphere. Lots of fans were involved, at every point cheering and shouting. I’m happy to have experienced that nighttime atmosphere here. “

The public helped Berrettini’s comeback

The match could have ended earlier with 5-4 and serve in the tiebreak of the third set. The audience picked him up. He was playing very powerful tennis. Especially in the third and fourth sets he served with great power and precision. It was very difficult to read the serve and play against someone like him. He is very talented. He can play from the back of the court, he has a lethal right hand, left. You don’t expect what it can do to you. When it’s full, it’s very complicated. “

Pure rage reaction at the end of the match

“The game was having it all: Falls, the crowd, the stoppage. A lot of intensity too. I felt like I was tense all the time. I felt like I had missed opportunities in the third set. It was very stressful to be under pressure all the time with me. Serve. In his hers he solved them well with that service. The reaction then at the end of the game was liberating for me after all the tension that had been accumulating during the game. “