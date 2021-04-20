Djokovic compared tennis to the European football Super League

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, is in Belgrade to participate in the ATP 250 tournament, created by him and where he is the top favorite. However, he was not exempt from opinions on the creation of the European Super League, which he compared with tennis.

“I didn’t hear the news so I don’t know what it’s about. It’s the first time I’ve heard it. I don’t know how happy tennis fans could be to see them every week, but I do know that they want to see the best matches every week. “

However, Nole said that he is open to implementing new formats and innovations in tennis as it is a conservative sport in terms of changes.

Djokovic stated that he would like to implement new formats in tennis.

In a dialogue with the press, the Balkan admitted that he did not know much about this subject and neither did he know about football. In any case, he affirmed that his idea of ​​a competition is not like this but quite the opposite, but he did defend that the possibility be opened so that more clubs or in his case, more tennis players, can compete more competitively at the highest level with the best in the world. “It is positive to have new winners, faces, champions,” he said.

“There are guys who challenge the best players in the world, and Rafa, Roger and I have to accept the fact that we will not always be at the top and that others will replace us there. It is a normal cycle of life “, he indicated.

He also added that they still try to compete with those youngsters who are strong and play well but so far they are not bad and can continue to compete with him.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer do not forget those below.

He also assured that he always feels a great motivation to progress in competitive tennis: “Because I really love him” and that “Until there is that spark, the fire within me and the desire to win and to fulfill myself, to progress, I will continue with the same rhythm ”.

Novak Djokovic champion at Australia Open 2021

Postcards of a soccer Djokovic

Nole watching Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic in the Bombonera with Nadal.

A benefit match, marked by Guga Kuerten.

