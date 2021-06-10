Djokovic cheers on Campazzo’s Denver in the playoffs!

As he prepares for this Friday’s great game against Rafael Nadal for the semis of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic he trained in Paris with the jersey of an NBA team: The Denver Nuggets! Yes, the world number 1 in the ATP ranking he put on Nikola Jokic’s shirt, partner of Facundo Campazzo in the Colorado franchise and He built up the team that started 2-0 down in the playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.

“MVP, MVP, MVP! This video is for my friend Nikola Jokic, the Joker. Congratulations on your award, you deserve it. Today I take you with me in practice and I hope to bring you luck in the playoffs. I wish you the best.”Nole said in a video posted on his social media.

Nole and Joker in Serbia.

From the Nuggets account they replicated the tennis player’s message and the video had more than 40,000 likes. However, Jokic’s response to his compatriot was not made public for a small detail … this season’s best player in the NBA does not use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik-Tok! So, you must have answered by WhatsApp.

The Joker with Facu, must raise a series that started complicated (Reuter).

Djokovic and Jokic have good vibes and are united by a friendship. Whenever they coincide in Serbia they usually see each other, like last year when they went together to see a basketball exhibition in Belgrade. The bad news of the meeting was that Nole infected the Denver star with coronavirus.

This is how Facu’s agenda and the series against Phoenix continue



Game # 3: Friday the 11th, at 23.

Game # 4: Sunday the 13th, at 9pm.



Game # 5: Tuesday 15, time to be confirmed.

