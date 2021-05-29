Djokovic champion at home and an Argentine covered in doubles

A news almost sung. Serbian Novak Djokovic, world tennis number 1, won the 83rd title of his career on the ATP circuit in his hometown, beating Slovak left-hander Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 in Belgrade on the eve of the start of Roland Garros.

In his second consecutive final on brick dust, after losing to Spanish Rafael Nadal at the Masters 1000 in Rome, Djokovic did not find great opposition in the number 255 of the world ranking, which he defeated in less than an hour and a half.

Third time Djokovic wins the Belgrade tournament. (AFP)

In addition, Nole, champion last February of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, stretched his record of at least two titles on the circuit for 16 consecutive years.

Djokovic – 34 years old – thus achieved his third title in Belgrade, where he had previously won in 2009 and 2011, and now he will travel to Paris to play Roland Garros, where he could meet Nadal in the semifinals. The 23-year-old Molcan, coming from the qualifiers, had not won a single match on the ATP circuit prior to this tournament.

With these people in the stands Djokovic was consecrated in his Serbia. (AFP)

However, the surprise (at least with Argentine eyes) was in the doubles contest …

Did you have Jonathan Erlich champion?

The Belgrade tournament, in addition to the triumph of his prodigal son, distributed prizes of 511,000 euros and he consecrated as champions in the doubles draw Jonathan Erlich, born in Buenos Aires 44 years ago and nationalized Israeli, and his Belarusian partner Andrei Vasilevski. They defeated the Swede Andre Goransson and the Brazilian Rafael Matos 6-4 and 6-1.

Joni Erlich, 44, was established in doubles at the ATP 250 in Belgrade.

Erlich went to live in Haifa, Israel, when he was one and a half years old. and today resides in Tel Aviv. At the age of three he began to play tennis and at seven he participated in his first tournament. At 19 he turned professional. A couple of years ago, on the occasion of an Argentina-Israel for the Davis Cup and in expensive Spanish, he spoke with Ole and he told her his story, still unknown to many.

“I don’t remember much about Argentina; what I know, I learned from my family. I lived in Haifa until I was 15 and then I moved to tennis, to an institute in Tel Aviv. And I settled. My grandfather always liked Israel very much, its history, the country of the Jews. My parents were on vacation and they liked it. They decided, then, that we move here. They are Argentinian. I even I was born in Capital Federal. And there were many of my family, my uncles with their children … The last time I visited Argentina, with my wife, was in 2006. I want to return to go for a walk and see much more, not just Buenos Aires. We eat barbecue on the weekends. Empanadas, alfajores, dulce de leche, too “, said Joni, as it is known. A covered in Belgrade.

