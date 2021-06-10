Djokovic celebrates the pass to the semifinals through the streets of Paris

I did not have an easy game Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021. In front of him he had an always complicated opponent such as the Italian Matteo Berrettini, who had come to rest from the round of 16 after the withdrawal of Roger Federer and who made things very difficult for him from the third set. Nole’s fury at the conclusion of the meeting did not stop there. After leaving the facilities of the Parisian tournament, the current world number one celebrated the victory in the streets of the French capital.

IDEMO #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/AIhZKqSL43 – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 10, 2021