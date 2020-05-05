MADRID – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic apparently violated the rules of confinement in Spain by returning to the courts on Monday.

The Serb posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen practicing with another man at a tennis club in the coastal city of Marbella, where he had reportedly been confined.

Djokovic shot the video while hitting the ball and wrote: “Very happy to be on clay, well, a little and with the phone in my hands.”

Spain on Monday relaxed some of the containment measures that had remained in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some professional athletes to return to practice.

But sports facilities were to remain closed until at least next week in most parts of the country, except for training centers for teams from different professional leagues, such as soccer.

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation said in a statement Monday that professional players in the country were allowed to exercise alone or accompanied by a coach, but not on the tennis court. He indicated that some rules would be worked on to inform players and clubs about what they would be allowed to do starting next week.

The federation statement does not appear to be related to Djokovic’s appearance on a court in Marbella.

Neither the federation nor Djokovic’s team immediately responded to requests for comment.

It is unknown whether Djokovic, reigning champion of the Australian Open, will be subject to fines or penalties if confirmed to have violated the confinement rules.

The world number one recently said it was against a coronavirus vaccine in case it was a mandatory requirement for travel once the pandemic ends, but later clarified that it could change its mind.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, but began to lift some travel restrictions after the number of COVID-19 patients has gone down in recent weeks. The country was quarantined on March 14.

