Djokovic beats Martin and already expects a rival in the final

05/28/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, beat Slovak Andrej Martin 6-1, 4-6 and 6-0 in the semifinals of the Belgrade tournament and a rival is already waiting in the final, which will come out of the duel between the Argentine Federico Delbonis, eighth seeded, and the Slovakian Alex Molcan.

Djokovic was much superior, although in the second set he had a disconnection that Martin took advantage of to break his serve up to three times and win it. The match ended with a blank set by Djokovic, who overwhelmed the Slovak.

With this new victory, The Serbian tennis player manages to play his second consecutive final on clay, after losing to Spanish Rafael Nadal in the recent Masters 1,000 in Rome.