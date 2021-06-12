Djokovic: “Beating Rafa was like Everest”

It must be hard to imagine how it must feel Novak Djokovic after signing one of the greatest and greatest feats of his career, which has been to win, for the second time, to Rafael Nadal in the tournament of his life, Roland Garros. The Serbian has reflected in a press conference what such a feat means for him, the details of an exciting battle and a match to remember as well as the expectations for Sunday’s grand final against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Triumph for history against Nadal at Roland Garros

“Without a doubt it has been the best game I have played in all my history at Roland Garros. And of the three best games I have played in my entire career considering the level of tennis, playing against my greatest rival ever on the court at the who has had the most success in his life after 15 years, and we must add the electric atmosphere supporting the two players. Simply amazing.

Rafa has been the most dominant tennis player in history at Roland Garros, words are running out to define his achievements here. He has now lost three times in his entire career. And he’s been playing here for almost 20 years. Beating Rafa has been like climbing Everest, that’s the feeling you always have when you go out on the track against him, of climbing Everest to beat him. He had beaten me the previous 8 times we had played at Philippe Chatrier. I tried to take certain things from our 2015 so I could implement them tonight and it worked. “

I’m glad there was finally no curfew, at 11.00. I heard there was a special exemption so they allowed people to stay. It was one of those nights and one of those games that I will always remember. “

Djokovic’s iron mentality to overcome a bad start

“Even though I didn’t have a good start to the game, I didn’t feel very nervous because I was hitting the ball well. It was a matter of finding my way to get into the game and adapt to his type of ball, something that no one else has in the game. circuit. The amount of spin he plays with his forehand is simply tremendous. I felt ready for it. I felt good physically and mentally, with motivation. I had a pretty definite plan in terms of tactics, what I needed was to apply it better than I did last year in the final.

The beginning of the match was similar to last year, but I managed to recover even in the first set. Even though I lost it 6-3, I found my game. I started with ‘break’ in the second and things were already much better for me. I found my serve I think when I was going ‘break’ down in the fourth set. It hadn’t started well there. In general, the serve was not being a great weapon for me in this match. I was hoping I was able to get more free points with the first serve than I did. It was not this until the fourth set. When I was 2-0 down, I clicked and the serve started to work. I won six games in a row later, thanks in large part to the level of serve that gave me a lot of free points. “

Recovery for the final against Tsitsipas

“Right now I’m not the freshest guy in the world. But the good thing is that I have a day and a half to recover and gather strength, and think about my rival. Obviously first I will enjoy this victory a little bit. I don’t have much time but I think that I deserve this after such a victory even if now a Grand Slam final is coming.

It is not the first time I have played an epic Grand Slam semi-final and in less than 48 hours I have to play the final. My recovery abilities are pretty good. My physio will do everything possible to make me recover as well as possible. Since I’ve played a lot of tennis, I don’t have to practice a lot now. You have to take things easy until the end.

Tsitsipas is in great shape. Goes first in the race if I miscalculate. I think he has matured a lot as a player. The earth is possibly its best surface. We played an epic five-set match last year here. I know it will be another tough game in the final. I hope I can recharge my batteries because I will need a lot of energy and power for the match. “