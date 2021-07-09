Djokovic asked to play the first semifinal and they have passed him

While Roger Federer is one of the most successful players on the grass of Wimbledon, the reality marks that Novak Djokovic It is behind him from his five titles (he won four of the last six tournaments played). In that sense, it would be understandable if certain requests were granted. However, the organization of the third Grand Slam of the season denied him the request to play the first semifinal, according to the Serbian journalist Sasa ozmo on his Twitter account. While Nole was able to avoid taking to the track in the last turn in his previous five rounds, he will not be able to dodge that session in his semi-final match against Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic told us yesterday that he was asking the organizers to play first on CC throughout the tournament. His wishes were granted most of the time, but not for the semis. #Wimbledon – Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 8, 2021