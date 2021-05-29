Djokovic arrives in Paris with the title of Belgrade

Updated 05/29/2021 – 16:07

Novak Djokovic has not failed his second time this season at the Belgrade Open 250. The Serbian beat Alex Molcan in the final today by 6-4 and 6-3, in 1 hour and 28 minutes.

The world number one wanted matches and the confidence that a new title gives to face Roland Garros and he has achieved it. That s, the table of his tournament has nothing to do with the one he will find from Tuesday in the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land.

And it is that Molcan, 255 of the ATP ranking at 23 years old, endured until the three equals of the initial round. It should be remembered that the Slovak had already won six games in Serbian lands because he came from the previous phase.

Djokovic has 83 winches as a professional and remains only five behind Rafael Nadal, the fourth in a statistic dominated by Jimmy Connors (109), followed by Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94).

‘Nole’ had his family in the stands, including his young daughter Tara.