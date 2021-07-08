Djokovic arrives as a favorite against Shapovalov for the Wimbledon semifinals

07/07/2021

On at 20:34 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Thursday, a new episode of Wimbledon will be fully carried out, offering us as protagonists Novak Djokovic already Denis Shapovalov to determine who will make it through the semi-final and therefore who will be one step closer to winning the title.

A) Yes, the historic Serbian tennis player is emerging as the favorite of the dispute, being that bookmakers value your win at 1.07 euros. Instead, the conquest of the Canadian is paid at 7.5 euros, thus demonstrating that the passage of Nole to the grand final of the competition is estimated with a greater probability margin.

The above, it should be noted, part of a favorable record for the Balkan, who has faced Shapovalov six times and won all six. With four clashes in 2019, one in 2020 and one in this year, in which Djokovic won 7-5 and 7-5 during the ATP Cup in Australia, the records support the projections previously described, directly to the point of nominating him as the highest candidate to win the current edition of Wimbledon.

Even so, the estimates will not be consummated until this July 8, day when Novak Djokovic Y Denis Shapovalov faces will be seen once more.