Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus after holding the controversial Adria Tour, the charity tour organized by the world number one in which the players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also got infected.

06/23/2020

In a statement sent to Serbian media, Djokovic confirmed that both he and his wife Jelena are infected, while their children tested negative.

Troicki announced Monday night that both he and his pregnant wife were infected, with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric also positive along with coaches from Djokovic and Dimitrov, Italian Marko Paniki and German Christian Groh.

Djokovic has been widely criticized for organizing the Adria Tour without security measures such as social distancing or the use of masks. The Serbian has been frequently criticized for his anti-vaccine stance and his promotion of pseudomedicine.

The Zadar tournament final, played a week after the opening stage in Belgrade, was canceled last Sunday after Dimitrov announced he was infected. The finalists were Djokovic himself and Andrei Rublev of Russia.