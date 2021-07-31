Djokovic and Stojanovic will not play the match for the bronze in the mixed doubles

After spending almost three hours on the court in an absolutely hellish match against Pablo Carreño, the body of Novak Djokovic has reached its limit. The Serbian and his partner in the mixed doubles, Nina stojanovic, have decided not to appear at the game because of the bronze in the mixed doubles, which awards without playing the bronze medal to the Australian couple formed by Ashleigh barty Y John peers. A decision in which the Serb has cited a “left shoulder injury“as an official reason, motivated by the brutal wear and tear this week: nine games between singles and mixed doubles, with several days in which he had to double.