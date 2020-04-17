Scheduled for today at 19h, the video call that Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have met the expectations of their fans. British and Serbian have chatted with each other on various topics, gathering more than 21,000 people on their Instagram live. The two have started wondering about the present days, they have remembered their first matches, at 11 years old, and also the matches that have marked them. A very productive talk from which we extract the most interesting. The talk varied between questions of their own and some of the fans who transferred each player to do the opposite.

Life in confinement

Djokovic: “I am in Spain, in good weather, I can go to the beach, we have a good garden, I am very lucky to have a house in this quarantine, in a country, in Spain, which is the most punished after Italy. Honestly , as a tennis player, it is very rare to be in the same place for 5 or 6 weeks, it is the first time it has happened to me in fifteen years, but I am with my children and my family, and that is the best thing. Weird. I’m learning a lot more as a father and husband now than ever, than in the last five years. “

Murray. “Yes, being with the children is the best, it is something that we miss being on the circuit. But it is difficult, you have to be patient. Novak: and who is more patient (laughs)? Murray: I am more patient than Kim. “

His first match as rivals, at 11 years old

Novak: “We would be 11 years old, and you have better memories than me, you beat me up, you let me do one or two games. It was in France. It was my first international tournament, in Tarbes, a fantastic tournament. Delpo, Nadal played it Gasquet, huge tournament. If you find that match at your house, delete it (laughs). “

The best game they played against each other

Novak: “The first two that come to me are the Australian 2012 semi-final, almost five hours, 7-5 in the 5th, and the other I think I played very well but lost in the London 2012 Olympic Games semi-finals, but as I think I played very well in tennis and that’s why I ended up devastated with that defeat because of how I played. “

The surface changes.

Murray: “The thing is, I don’t think you know the pressure of winning a tournament on a Sunday and going two days later to another country to play another very important tournament. The pressure that is.”

Djokovic: “I played the US Open final, on hard court, and three days later I went to Belgrade to play the Davis Cup semifinals in indoor clay, I only had one training session. It was a tremendous challenge, this sport has some very hard surface transitions. “

Murray: “I won the Games on Sunday and played on Tuesday or Wednesday on hard court, coming from winning on grass. I was very tired, it was very difficult.”

Change a game from the past

Djokovic: “I have won everything in this sport but the Games have resisted me. I arrived in Rio with a lot of confidence, after winning Canada, and I trained for two hours and started to feel pain in my wrist, and I didn’t want it to be an excuse. But I felt very sad, but if I had the chance to go back and change something in my career, it would be Rio 2016. After Rio 2016, I would change that Wawrinka final at Roland Garros 2015. “

Murray: “If I could change a result … it would be Roland Garros. I think that as a challenge, being land, the most difficult of all surfaces for me, to adapt, would be the great achievement that I could have achieved. And it is true that in Australia I had many opportunities that you broke (laughs) but yes, Roland Garros is my great thorn. “

The perfect player for everyone

Pull out

Novak: Isner

Andy: Isner

Rest

Novak: Andy

Andy: Novak

Right

Right: Del Potro or Federer. But if I only have to say one, Delpo

Andy: Rafa

Reverse

Murray: Djokovic. Hardly mistakes, changes of direction, defense, attack. Everything

Djokovic: Murray. And Stan’s, especially on land.

Play on the net / volley

Novak: Roger

Andy: Roger

Mentality

Novak: Rafa, very clear.

Andy: Rafa, too.

.