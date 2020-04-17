Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray built their favorite tennis player this Friday in an Instagram live that they jointly organized. There was unanimity in the volley (Roger Federer), as well as in the mentality (Rafa Nadal).

04/17/2020 at 21:39

CEST

EFE

For him service, both Murray and Djokovic chose the American John Isner and Australian Nick Kyrgios. For him rest, the roles were exchanged and while the British chose Djokovic, the Serb stayed with the rest of Murray.

In the forehandDjokovic stayed with that of the Argentine Juan Martín del Potro and with that of Roger Federer, although that of the Chilean Fernando González also stood out. Murray was disappointed by Rafa Nadal’s, defining it as the blow that has allowed him to maintain success for so many years.

For him reverseDjokovic kept Murray’s and Swiss Stan Wawrinka’s, especially when he can hit it high on the ground. Murray threw a compliment at his partner again and chose the Serb’s backhand. “Of the young people, I keep Daniil Medveded’s,” said Djokovic.

For the volley there was unanimity and both kept Federer’s for being the most complete. “I think his ability to get on the net after the serve is undervalued,” Djokovic said. There was also unanimity with mindsetWhere was chosen by both sides that of Rafa Nadal

“The champion mentality that he has produced over the years … How he has returned after injuring himself many times, the resilience he shows on the track, how he goes out on the track that looks like you are going to face a gladiator … “Djokovic explained.

To finish building the perfect tennis player, in the physical section Djokovic chose David Ferrer, highlighting his fighting spirit, while Murray said two. Frenchman Gael Monfils, for what he can do with his physique, and Djokovic for consistency over the years.

.