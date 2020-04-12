Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic They are showing great communication fluidity with all their followers in these difficult times for the world. The Serbian couple wanted to propose a new challenge to the community, after complying with the one proposed by Andy Murray, although this time it was without rackets. They are both great athletes and have commented doing yoga and meditation exercises. They demonstrate their understanding, flexibility, balance and strength in this exercise that we will see if any other tennis player is encouraged to do.

#HappyEaster everyone! Awaiting our Orthodox Christian Easter to arrive with plenty of time for new challenges –… @jelenadjokovic and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week … pic.twitter.com/AkCqZBo4PB – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 12, 2020

.