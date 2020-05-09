Not content with the world controversy caused by his statements against being vaccinated regarding Covid-19, the number one in tennis Novak Djokovic He has ‘messed around’ again with a strange theory about the power of prayer and emotions to transform contaminated food or water into curatives.

Djokovic, who is still in Marbella training, has surprised again after a chat on Instagram with Chervin Jafarieh, an alchemist friend of yours. “I know some people who, through energy transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, managed to turn the most toxic food, or perhaps the most polluted water, into the most healing water, because the water reacts to the feelings and to what you transmit through the words “, affirmed Nole.

The words of Djokovic , which many consider “dangerous” for its influence on their followers. This is the case of the commentator Mary Carillo She claimed that the number theories had left her “very disturbed”.

“This is something that is not related to any official form of nutrition presentation and how you should eat and drink,” he said. Djokovic. The Serbian recalls that some scientists have shown that “In the experiment, the molecules in the water react to our emotions.” Nole insists on the scientific basis of his statements: “They saw that if you had specific thoughts, specific emotions in the water, if they were happy thoughts, if they were good thoughts, you created a molecular structure that had a geoprism based on sacred geometry, which it meant there was symmetry and balance. At the opposite extreme, when you give it water, pain, fear, frustration, anger, that water will break. “

“I really think we should continually remember every day that when we sit down, we sit down without cameras, without phones, without looking at things and things. Avoid having nervous and conflicting discussions at the table with your closest surroundings during the meal. When you give water to pain, fear, frustration, anger, the water will break, “added the Serbian tennis player.

