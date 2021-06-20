Djokovic and ‘Feli’ López will play a “show match” at the inauguration of the Mallorca Country Club

Novak Djokovic will be the main attraction of the great event that takes place this Friday 18 to inaugurate the new central court of the Mallorca Championships. The Mallorca Country Club It will open its doors from 6:30 p.m., with the arrival of different personalities, while the great social event will start at 8 p.m. and will be attended by professional tennis players and renowned international personalities and from Majorcan society.

The world No. 1 will be part of the show match that will take place after the spectacular pre-christening events of the new stadium built especially for the first edition of the tournament. The Serbian tennis player will share the court with one of the main Spanish tennis players as he is Feliciano lopez and with two tennis legends such as the Croatian Goran ivanisevic, champion of Wimbledon in 2000, in addition to the German and former world No. 2 T

ommy Haas.

The director of the Mallorca Championships will also attend the event, Toni Nadal, who will attend the press with Feliciano López at the end of the event.