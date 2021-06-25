Djokovic and Federer avoid each other until the Wimbledon final

06/25/2021 at 12:18 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer will avoid each other until a hypothetical final of the Wimbledon tournament, as dictated by the draw carried out this Friday.

The two finalists of the last edition, which crowned Djokovic with his fifth Wimbledon, were framed in opposite parts of the table, and can only be measured in the final of the tournament to be played on July 11.

Djokovic, what seeks to equal the record of 20 Grand Slam in possession of Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal -who has not attended Wimbledon-, the local guest will be measured in the first round Jack draper, finalist of the junior edition in 2018, while Federer the search for the ninth title against the French will begin Adrian mannarino, which he dominates 6-0 in the face to face.

The Serbian could be measured in the second round with the South African Kevin Anderson, in the quarterfinals with the Russian Andrey rublev and in the semifinals against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas: Instead, Federer I would face the russian Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and to the German Alexander Zverev or to italian Matteo berrettini in the semifinals.

Medvedev, second seed of the tournament, will make his debut against German Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated him a few days ago in Halle, while Zverev will start against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor; Tsitsipas, against the American Frances Tiafoe; and Rublev against Argentine Federico Delbonis.

What’s more, Andy Murray, invited by the organization and who has not competed in singles at Wimbledon since 2017, will make his debut against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Regarding the Spaniards, Alejandro Davidovich will play against American Denis Kudla; Bernabé Zapata, against the Chilean Christian Garín; Pedro Martinez, against the Italian Stefano travaglia; Albert Ramos, against the italian Fabio Fognini; Roberto Carballés, against the Canadian Vasek Pospisil; Feliciano lopez, against the british Dan Evans; and Pablo Andújar, against french Pierre-Hugues Herbert.Roberto Bautista will start Wimbledon against the Australian John Millman, Jaume Munar will do the same against Ilya Ivashka; Paul Carreno, against the American Sam Querrey; Fernando Verdasco, against bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov; and Carlos Alcaraz, against the american Tommy Paul.

For his part, the Argentine Diego Schwartzman will play against the French Benoit Paire, the Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has been competing again since the beginning of the year, will face the Frenchman Ugo Humbert and the Argentine Guido Pella, who defends the 2019 quarterfinals, will collide with Berrettini.