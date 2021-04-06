Djokovic and Bertens will defend their title in Madrid

The Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Dutch Kiki Bertens, the last champions of the Mutua Madrid Open, in 2019, will compete again at the Caja Mágica from April 27 to May 9. Both appear in the list of entries that the organization of the contest, category ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000, published this Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic, the player who has held the top position in the ATP rankings for the most weeks in the Open Era, will be in charge of heading up the bill for this edition. The Serbian will return to defend the crown that he lifted in 2019 and that he has won in a total of three occasions (also in 2011 and 2016) “, indicated the organization of the Mutua Madrid Open in a statement.

His main rivals include Spanish Rafael Nadal, the player who has won the title the most times in Madrid (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017). The Spaniard will face his eighteenth participation in the tournament, a record figure that he will share with Fernando Verdasco.

The Swiss Roger Federer has also confirmed his presence at the Caja Mágica, where the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, the German Alexander Zverev and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be present.

“As for the local players, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Albert Ramos and Alejandro Davidovich have obtained a direct ticket to the final draw, who join the recently announced ‘wild cards’ (invitations) of Carlos Alcaraz and Verdasco”, the organization pointed out.

In the women’s team, Kiki Bertens returns to Madrid to defend the title she achieved in 2019.

The Australian Ashleigh Barty, current world number one and recent WTA 1000 champion from Miami, will also play in the Spanish capital.

The Czech Petra Kvitova, the player who has won the trophy the most times (2011, 2015 and 2018), as well as the Romanian Simona Halep, who has accumulated the most finals (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019), will also be part of the lineup .

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, the Japanese Naomi Osaka, the Czech Karolina Pliskova, the German Angelique Kerber and the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka are other illustrious names of the Mutua Madrid Open in 2021. All of them came to top the WTA classification.