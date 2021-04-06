Djokovic and Bertens will defend their title in Madrid

04/06/2021 at 4:19 PM CEST

EFE

Serbian Novak Djokovic and the dutch Kiki bertens, last champions of the Mutua Madrid Open, in 2019, will compete again at the Caja Mágica from April 27 to May 9.

Both appear in the list of entries that the organization of the contest, category ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000, published this Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic, the player who has held the top position in the ATP ranking for the most weeks in the Open Era, will be in charge of heading up the bill for this edition. The Serbian will return to defend the crown that he raised in 2019 and that he has won on a total of three occasions (also in 2011 and 2016), “the Mutua Madrid Open organization said in a statement.

His main rivals include the Spanish Rafael Nadal, the player who has won the title the most times in Madrid (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017). The Spaniard will face his eighteenth participation in the tournament, a record figure that he will share with Fernando Verdasco.

The swiss Roger Federer He has also confirmed his presence in the Magic Box, where the Russian will also be Daniil Medvedev, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, the German Alexander Zverev or greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“As for the local players, they have achieved a direct ticket to the final draw Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Albert Ramos and Alexander Davidovich, which join the recently announced ‘wild cards’ (invitations) of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image and Verdasco“, said the organization.

In the female box, Kiki bertens returns to Madrid to defend the title he achieved in 2019.

The Australian will also play in the Spanish capital Ashleigh barty, current world number one and recent Miami WTA 1000 champion.

The czech Petra kvitova, the player who has won the trophy the most times (2011, 2015 and 2018), as well as the Romanian Simona halep, the one that accumulates the most finals (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019), will also be part of the poster.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, the Japanese Naomi osaka, the czech Karolina Pliskova, the german Angelique kerber already Belarusian Victoria Azarenka They are other illustrious names of the Mutua Madrid Open of 2021. All of them came to top the WTA classification.