Djokovic already trains in Mallorca

Novak Djokovic he doesn’t have time to enjoy the title at Roland Garros. After a press day in Paris and a quick visit to Belgrade for a brief celebration with his people, the Serbian is already training in Mallorca to face the preparation on grass for Wimbledon. And, in that sense, he accepted an invitation to contest the doubles table of the ATP 250 of Mallorca, which will start next week.

Ladies and gentlemen … – Please welcome @DjokerNole! —- # ATPMallorca | @atptour pic.twitter.com/iGSkCY90c2 – Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) June 17, 2021