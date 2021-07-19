Djokovic aims for Olympic gold: “It’s my goal”

Novak Djokovic will be in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The news was consummated just a few days ago, but until now we had not had official confirmation through the world’s number one. Hours before starting the trip to the Japanese city, Nole dropped the possibility of playing mixed doubles with Nina stojanovic, reflected on his objectives for the end of the season and elaborated on the process he followed when making this decision.

After winning the title at Wimbledon just a week ago, Djokovic left the door open to rest and reflection, stating that his decision to travel to Tokyo or not was “50-50”. Speaking to the Montenegrin news agency MINA, just before flying to Asia, the Serbian idol explained in detail why he has finally decided to represent his country. The main reason? As he explains it, it has to do with attachment to his roots and his land.

“I’m going to play the Olympics out of patriotism, for my feelings towards Serbia. I am not in the least delighted with the fact of playing without an audience or with the different restrictions due to coronavirus in Japan, but representing your country in the Olympic Games is essential, “stated Novak. Not only that: he quoted a person who had a lot of influence in his decision, a retired Olympian just a few months ago who would convince the world’s number one of the essentials of the Olympic event.

“I came across Blanka vlasic (Croatian athlete, two-time Olympic medalist in high jump) a few days ago and he told me that, in the end, people will remember who won the medals for their countries, not what were the conditions of the event or if there were spectators in the stands or not. Representing your country at the Olympics is an unbeatable feeling. ”That conversation probably stirred something in the heart of Novak, who began preparing for the assault on the medals from his spiritual retreat in Montenegro.

The Games and the Us Open, an absolute priority for the remainder of the year

At the calendar level, especially when dealing with one of the best organized men in the history of tennis in this regard, the Games break a bit with the linearity of the different tours each season. It will not be a problem for Djokovic, who mentioned the fatigue that he can accumulate but he highlighted, above all, the Japanese tournament and the next Grand Slam as his two great goals in the coming months.

“The calendar is exhausting, but I am very confident from all the victories I have accumulated this season. Winning a medal is my goal: it’s no secret that i aspire to win olympic gold. After Tokyo 2020 I will start thinking about the Us Open. The Olympics and the Us Open are my two big goals for the remainder of the season, although it is going to be tremendously demanding: I am full of confidence and very motivated to represent Serbia in the best possible way. “