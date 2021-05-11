Djokovic admits that generational change is underway

The recent success of the youngest players on the men’s circuit points to an “inevitable” change at the top of the ATP rankings, the Serbian said in Rome. Novak Djokovic, number one in the world.

The last four Masters 1000 tournaments, the most prestigious after the Grand Slam, were won by players who do not belong to the so-called ‘Big three’ club, which form Djokovic, the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the swiss Roger Federer.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, who won the ATP Finals and the Masters 1000 in Paris last year, has already displaced Nadal of number two.

Hubert hurkacz, 24 years old, Stefanos Tsitsipas, with 22 the youngest of them, and Alexander Zverev, also 24, have won the three Masters 1000 of this 2021.

Djokovic, 33, acknowledged this Monday to journalists at the Masters 1000 in Rome that the results showed that there was a generational change underway.

“There are players like Tsitsipas, Zverev, Berrettini or Rublev who are winning against all of us and playing a lot and building their qualification points,” added the Serbian.

“Medvedev too, of course, and now he’s challenging us for the top spots, and Dominic Thiem has been there for many years,” he said. Djokovic.

“It is inevitable that it will happen. The generational shift at the top of the male rankings is approaching. If it’s going to happen in a month or a year, I don’t know, ”he admitted.

While Federer, 39, missed most of the past 14 months due to physical knee problems, Djokovic it surpassed its record for weeks as world number one in March.

But the Serbian, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles, is more focused on equaling or surpassing the record of 20 Majors victories. Federer Y Nadal, who is 34 years old, one older than him.

“Personally, I am not paying as much attention to the rankings as I am paying as much attention to my game in the face of the greats,” he said. “Those are the most focused tournaments right now at this stage in my career,” he added.

Djokovic He has made changes to his schedule to spend more time with his family and since his victory in Melbourne he has only played the Monte Carlo Masters and one home tournament in Belgrade.

You will complete your preparations for Roland Garros, which will begin later this month, with the Rome Masters 1000 this week and another ATP tournament in Belgrade.

“I think playing four tournaments before Roland Garros is enough in terms of the game,” he said. “So I am improving my physical condition and I am building my tennis little by little, step by step, to reach the top in Paris. It is definitely there where I want to play my best ”, he concluded.