After the ‘challenge’ that Federer devised to better pass the confinement, which had a massive response, including great tennis players and artists, it was the Scottish Andy Murray who continued the dynamics and created the ‘challenge’ of the ‘100 volleys ‘, a challenge that Novak Djokovic And his wife, Jelena Ristic, have met and shared, with the world’s number 1 final prowess in putting their ball in their pants.

.