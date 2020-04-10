After the ‘challenge’ that Federer devised to better pass the confinement, which had a massive response, including great tennis players and artists, it was the Scottish Andy Murray who continued the dynamics and created the ‘challenge’ of the ‘100 volleys ‘, a challenge that Novak Djokovic And his wife, Jelena Ristic, have met and shared, with the world’s number 1 final prowess in putting their ball in their pants.
Idemooo the – volley challenge was too easy for @jelenadjokovic haha bravoo ———-. Thanks for the fun nomination Kim and @andymurray!
Keep the challenges coming !!! – # 100volleychallenge #tennisathome #stayhome #teamdjokovic #nolefam pic.twitter.com/tffUO9OOCs
– Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 10, 2020
