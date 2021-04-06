Djibril Cissé’s advice to Kylian Mbappé

04/06/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Former French footballer Djibril Cissé was critical of young Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé. In a statement for the L’Equipe du Soir program, of the newspaper L’Equipe, Cissé did not understand the Frenchman’s words where he said that he is not at the level of Messi or Cristiano. “It bothers me that he believes that he is still not as good as Messi and Ronaldo while saying that he convinces himself that he is, because his sentence does not make sense. “

Cissé himself also believes that the words that the player made on Radio Monte Carlo Sport comparing himself to them could even be positive if they make him a better footballer. “You have the right to think that you are the best, if that helps you. And that’s good for him. ”

In addition, he believes that people’s criticisms of his statements are not good either. “If I have any advice for him, it’s that he shouldn’t focus on what people are saying. ” He also took the opportunity to establish a comparison between Mbappé and Thierry Henry, whom he considers an example to follow. “People said the same about Thierry Henry and that didn’t stop him from smiling when he dialed.. “

In the case of Henry, Cissé admires his great ability to evade criticism based on goals. “He responded to journalists with goals. Afterwards, it is a matter of mind. Everyone is different. Should not stop at that. “

Following his stint with teams such as Olympique de Marseille and Liverpool, a team with which he won a Champions League in 2005, Djibril Cissé ended up retiring from football with French JS Saint-Pierroise in 2018 at age 37. With a long career of more than 20 years, now Cissé had words for his compatriot, whom he asks for caution in his words.