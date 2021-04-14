04/14/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The French footballer, Djibril Cissé, returns to football at the age of 39. After his brief stint at the French JS Saint-Pierroise, now the veteran footballer will try his luck again in the fourth division of the United States, specifically in the Panathinaikos Chicago of the National Premier Soccer League.

Cissé had been separated from football since 2018. Related to an eccentric and particular personality, that has led him to dedicate himself to one of his greatest passions, music. In the three years he had been separated from football, he was working as DJ, producer and even considered “influencer” in social networks.

The origins of Panathinaikos Chicago

The club, founded in the state of Illinois, is inspired by the Greek Panathinaikos, a club in which Cissé happened to play for two years (from 2009 to 2011) until signing for Lazio. The Panathinaikos Chicago founded by father and son, Dimitrios and Denny Chronopoulos, was defined on the basis of a shield and colors similar to those of the Greek club.

Now Djibril Cissé, who likes to be the center of attention, puts his boots back on to continue lengthening an extensive and intermittent trajectory that seems to have no end.