DJI Mavic Air 2 sale on Amazon’s Hot Sale

Surely on your list of “fantastic devices that I would like to have” you have a drone listed. Well, the offer that we bring you today for the Hot sale from Amazon could help you fulfill that dream, since the magnificent Mavic Air 2 DJI comes with the complete kit so that you do not lack anything when it comes to flying.
Mavic Air 2 with all its accessories
DJI Mavic Air 2
The tiny little one dji foldable drone It is a device that has fallen in love with everyone who is passionate about consumer technology. Despite its dimensions, this drone is extremely stable, allows you to enjoy fantastic handling through its remote control and is capable of flying at a maximum distance of up to 10 kilometers keeping your camera preview at Full HD quality.
And it is that with your camera we can capture spectacular photographs of 48 megapixels, being able to also record highly stabilized videos with a quality 4K at 60 frames per second thanks to its 3-axis stabilization system.
Buy it for $ 24,299 pesos in Amazon.com
The perfect combo
The pack that enjoys the offer is the Fly More Combo, which includes 3 batteries with which to enjoy a total flight time of 102 minutes, something that will allow you to fully enjoy your air ride and not be limited to the time to record. As if that were not enough, this pack includes a large number of accessories and spare parts with which you will not miss anything. These are all the accessories included:
3 batteries
Battery charger
Power cord
12 propellers
USB C connection cable
Lightning connection cable
MicroUSB connection cable
Protector for camera and stabilizer
Type C cable
Replacement control levers
ND filter kit
Battery charging port
Battery adapter for external battery
Carry bag
A very smart drone
DJI Mavic Air 2
One of the most peculiar characteristics of DJI drones is that they have intelligent functions with which to improve recordings. For example, we can establish a tracking point with which the drone will follow us wherever we go, without having to be aware of the control knob, something that would allow us to take spectacular shots while we are riding a bicycle or in vehicles.
The best price
With a 22% discount, this fantastic DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More pack is the kit that every drone lover would like to have, allowing you to fly for a long time, record with excellent video quality and enjoy smart features. with which to achieve results worthy of film studies. It can be yours for $ 24,299 pesosSo run before it runs out
