DJI is one of the leading companies in domestic drones and professions, and among its entire range of products, the Mavic Air are the more acclaimed for its specifications and versatility. Now the company is immersed in development and production process of the next DJI Mavic Air 2, and before its official presentation, its technical specifications and its manual have been leaked to the network.

This list of specifications give us a good idea of ​​what is next from DJI, and the truth is that, on paper, it seems that it will improve all the options of the previous model. In this sense, and as we can read on dronedj, the new DJI Mavic Air 2 can reach a speed of up to 68.4 km / h with a maximum flight time of 34 minutes Thanks to a Lipo type battery it is 3500Ah at 11.5V with a performance of more than 40WH of capacity.

On the camera, one of the most common aspects of domestic drones, it seems that the Mavic Air 2 will mount a new 48-megapixel camera with the ability to capture 4K videos, obstacle sensor and intelligent flight modes. All this, together with the inclusion of a new sensor and antenna system, would allow the drone move away from the control up to a distance of 8 km, a huge increase over previous versions.

In addition, the drone would come to the market with a new controller with added functions and, logically, greater capacity to reach 8km distance compared to which the DJI Mavic Air 2 will be able to get away from it.

About its arrival on the market is still unknown, but the truth is that with the FCC seal, the leaked manual, and the teaser that the company released this past week, it should not be long before the new DJI drone makes its appearance on the market, especially with an official presentation in between that should not be kept waiting much longer, fixed, if things do not They change, for April 27 of this same year, according to the announcement of the DJI itself.

