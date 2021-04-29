DJ Premier auctions his first music collection on NFT

Key facts:

The auction winner gets nine new instrumental tracks from the DJ.

Some fans of the DJ criticized the price of the NFTs.

The hip-hop DJ popularly known as Premier released his exclusive collection of music under the name “NFT Drop from the Golden Age.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner made the announcement through his Twitter account on April 28, 2021. There he pointed out that it has the participation of the also renowned artist of the rhythm of the streets, Animus; as well as a collective of artists who seek to “empower creatives through meaningful connection in art.”

This public auction was carried out in the Nifty Gateway marketplace and with it, the highest bidders were offered the opportunity to own a “priceless and unique DJ Premier” collection.

The winners of the auctions of these tokens obtained with the buy nine new instrumental tracks from DJ Premier They show the range of his musical and visual art that tell the story of the most fundamental elements of his life and career.

DJ Premier has also produced songs for singer Chrisitina Aguilera. Source: @niftygateway.

To promote the auction, DJ Premier created a video, which begins with his face. This is followed by a cassette and radio player from the 1990s, spinning with a crown on its head, and in the middle is the name “BROOKLYN” in capital letters. All this is accompanied by the musical background of the hip hop artist.

All tokens were sold and are already offered for resale

On the Nifty Gateway page, which is offline at the time of writing, it can be seen that these non-fungible tokens were sold for prices up to USD 999. Some of the buyers are already doing business with them and the They have put up for sale for values ​​up to 5 times higher.

It is worth remembering that various artists and countless legendary innovators have entrusted their sound to DJ Premier. Musical figures include De Gang Starr, Notorious BIG, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Run The Jewels, Christina Aguilera, Common, Anderson Paak, KRS-One, Ludacris, The Game and D’Angelo.

About this auction in NFT format, DJ Premier commented the following:

I am looking forward to showing what we have been working on for my first meeting at the NFT. A collection of rhythms that I have never released before with the visual arts that speaks to my career.

The artist added that he will always perform to share the DJ’s art, and this is one of the “most personal projects” he has been part of.

For his part, Animus founder JN Silva noted that “it has been an absolute honor to partner and create with the legendary DJ Premier in this body of work. It really has been a collaborative effort from both camps, coming and going and paying attention to every detail along the way.

Silva closed his speech with this phrase: “We make sure to pay tribute to DJ Premier’s incomparable career in hip-hop and honor his legacy through images. Premier gave us nine rhythms that showcase his undeniable range of production, and each piece speaks of his life and legacy. “

DJ Premier fans express their opinion on social media

The followers of DJ Premier left their comments about this process through social networks.

One of the fans, identifying himself as @NCrazaye, said, “I wish I could afford this!”

Another, under the pseudonym @Ian_Schwartzman, said simply: “Let’s go.” While another follower @djdannyiLL told him: «We live in the FUTURE. Come on, Preemo!

DJ premiere is considered a legend in the hip-hop world. The music producer originally from the city of Houston (Texas), United States joins the list of artists who have sold their music at auctions in NFT format, as rapper Eminem did recently at an event called “Shady Con”, as CriptoNoticias reported on April 26, 2021.

So did, at the beginning of April, rapper Snoop Dog through 8 collectible tokens. Launch he called A Journey with the Dogg and which was covered by this media.

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets or tokenized versions of the real world that have the particularity of not being interchangeable with each other, and can function as proof of authenticity and ownership within the digital world.