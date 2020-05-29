Netto filed a complaint against attacks suffered on social networks in connection with Hariany Almeida. The complaint was filed at a police station in Goiânia, Goiás, this Thursday (28). ‘Don’t be a hater. This destroys your energy and even your fav. Do not attack, do not curse, do not spread this! ‘, He asked on Twitter

Hariany Almeida and Netto are suffering haters after having their relationship revealed. This Thursday (28), the DJ was at a police station in Goiânia to file a complaint against the attacks of a group of Internet users. “I’ve been suffering from various attacks, curses and threats for a while now. Me and my family. We discovered some fakes profiles, which are used to spread hate, and we were putting things together,” he said, who wants to keep the romance going. away from the spotlight.

Netto sends message: ‘Internet is not land without law’

Like Hariany Almeida, Netto has been constantly cursed and defamed on social media. “Yesterday, a few more things happened with a profile releasing some slander. It gave me a trigger and I came to take the necessary measures,” he said, during a series of videos posted on his Instagram Stories at the exact moment he was at the door. the police station. “Know that the internet is not land without law! I decided to stop and came to take the necessary measures”, he warned.

Hariany Almeida and Netto met in ‘A Fazenda’

Participant in the 11th season of “A Fazenda”, Netto had no friendship with Hariany Almeida and the approach came closer to the grand final. In the confinement, the atmosphere with Lucas Viana, ex-boyfriend of the influencer and champion of the edition, was of rivalry for being of opposite groups. “One last thing: forget about reality, the game is over!”, He asked.

Netto asks haters unfollow: ‘Transform hatred into affection’

On her Twitter profile, the model’s affair added: “Cheer for who your favorite ‘participant’ was and not against others! Whoever is willing to understand that, keep following me and getting to know me more and more. If not , I beg your unfollow. Take everything bad, all anger, all hate, transform it into affection and spread it to the person you follow, that you admire! The world is already full of bad things, for you there to be one more of them. Be good, be happy! “He declared.

DJ dated ex-panicat Arícia Silva

In the game, Netto engaged dating Arícia Silva. The romance with the ex-panicat ended in January this year. “We are no longer together. I decided to come here to position myself after so many messages that I am receiving […] What I want to ask is for you to understand. Some people think they have to be together, but it is not so. I think that those who like Netto, Arícia, have to see their happiness and understand this side. We ask for the understanding of everything and treat it with great affection “, he added.

