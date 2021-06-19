DJ LeMahieu joined a select group headed by Miguel Cabrera

The player for the New York Yankees, DJ LeMahieu, in his last game in the 2021 season, he joined a select group of players from Big leagues (MLB), which is headed by the legend of Venezuela, Miguel Cabrera.

Through the Yankees vs Athletics game, DJ LeMahieu reached 500 career RBIs in the Big leagues, joining this Yankees player to Miguel Cabrera and other baseball legends to be active with at least 500 RBIs and career batting average over .300.

LeMahieu He went 5-1 in this Yankees game with a pair of RBIs, being those lines that allowed him to join Cabrera, José Altuve, Mike Trout and other great players of the MLB that are active with those numbers.

Here is the report:

Active players with at least .300 career bating average and 500 career RBI: Miguel Cabrera

Robinson Cano

Joey votto

Mike trout

Buster posey

Jose Altuve

Charlie blackmon

Robinson Cano, Joey Votto, Charlie Blackmon and Buster Posey are other players in the MLB with which the Yankees player shares this mark in the best baseball in the world, achieving it in a total of 11 campaigns.

DJ LeMahieu has proven to be one of the most important bats of the Yankees in the last three years and thanks to that he has the luxury of being in a select group of players who have made history in the MLB.

Now, DJ has in his career Big leagues a total of 1,363 hits, 90 home runs, 501 RBIs and is hitting .302 in more than 1,200 games.