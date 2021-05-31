DJ Lemahieu has been left to duty after his contract; leads MLB in horrible statistics

Second baseman DJ Lemahieu is on duty at the Yankees and is as a leader in the MLB in a lousy statistic.

Lemahieu is the only player in the history of the MLB in winning the batting title in both leagues since the new era, however, this season has been dark in color and nothing like the one he had in 2020, where he won a batting title.

He’s hitting 263 this season with 3 homers and 14 RBIs as leadoff hitter. DJ Lemahie is leading the League in connected double play hits with a total of 52 times with the Yankees from New York.

It should be noted that it still has time to assert itself and start producing, the Yankees They have not lost confidence and hope in their talent; otherwise they wouldn’t have him leadoff yet. Boone hopes that after the all-star hiatus, many players will evolve, including those outside of his team.

