DJ Diplo is being sued by a woman who claims he forced her to perform oral sex



Diplo.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / .

DJ and music producer Diplo is being sued by a woman who claims he forced her to perform oral sex and recorded her, according to the TMZ portal.

According to official documents, the alleged victim affirms that she was invited to a party held by Diplo after one of his concerts in Las Vegas, at the Wynn Hotel, in 2019, which she apparently attended with friends in an alcoholic state.

Once there, the woman assures that the turntable player gave her and the guests marijuana and more alcohol. She claims that the DJ eventually invited her to his room, and her security team evicted everyone else.

The victim says that Diplo told her that she could not leave until she performed sexual acts with him, and after realizing that there was “no way out,” she says that he agreed to perform oral sex on her. What’s more, the woman believes that the musician recorded the meeting without her consent.

However, Diplo’s attorney, Bryan freedman, states that there is a connection between this woman and Shelly auguste, who sued the DJ in June for sexual assault and claimed that he also recorded the match against his will.

“This complaint is completely outrageous, tremendously false And yet also predictable, since it repeats exactly the same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, a person who has been harassing Thomas Wesley Pentz (Diplo’s real name) and his family for years. He has even repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against him, ”Freedman stipulated to TMZ.

“We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely unfounded claim and we will present it to a court as soon as possible to end this persecution of Ms Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”