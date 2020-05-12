Now

The music world is in mourning. DJ Amanda Blaze, a popular artist in Miami, Florida, and a former Brooklyn Nets DJ, died at 41.

The artist passed away on May 8, and until now the cause of her death has not been made public.

Blaze, whose real name was Amanda Lynn Guzmán, began her career as a DJ at her alma mater, Penn State University.

During his career, Guzmán was also known as DJ Blazita. On her official Facebook page, Guzmán referred to herself as “The best girl playing.” Guzmán said in that profile that during his career, he performed in the United States, Canada and Dubai.

Among the artists Guzmán says he worked with were Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, 50 Cent and Ciara.

Guzmán is survived by a son, Jalen, 19, who said that due to the coronavirus, a small funeral ceremony will be held.

In a Facebook post, Jalen Guzmán wrote that her mother’s private funeral will be on May 13. According to Guzmán’s obituary, she was originally from West Virginia and graduated in 2005 from Penn State.

While at school, Guzmán was a member of the Sigma Lamda Gamma National Brotherhood. After graduation, Guzmán moved to Brooklyn, New York. After 10 years working in New York, Guzmán moved to Miami, Florida, where he remained until his sad death.

Guzmán’s sister, Alison Rose, spoke about the death of the DJ and described the event as: “the most complex and devastating pain.”

“My sister Amanda died last weekend,” said the young woman. “Our relationship was not perfect in any sense of the imagination, but I loved her very much and admired her for her talent, her strength and her motherhood. I loved that even if we had a partner, we always came home to spend the holidays with my parents. And when my marriage was failing, I spent almost every weekend with her in New York. “

“She pulled me out of my shell and was on the track too many times to count the years, and her laughter will continue forever in my heart. Oh, I have no idea how I’m going to spend this week with my parents and my sweet nephew, but I’m going to pull myself out of their strength and keep laughing at our memories together, ”added Alison.

Guzmán’s final post on Instagram was thanking his sister for sending cookies during the coronavirus quarantine.

Guzmán’s friend, DJ Suss One, also commented on his death. “I have horrible news today. RIP. to my friend @djamandablaze. She was a good person and a great DJ. We had many good times. We also help each other a lot. Sleep well my friend, ”she said.

