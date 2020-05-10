▲ In archival images, Candy Boy and Rafy Mercenario (left), among the djs who now host virtual parties.Photo Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 9, 2020, p. 5

NY. Accustomed to making seven weekly appearances over two decades, Alex Sensation suddenly found himself, like most DJs, stranded at home in a forced lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many artists and workers in the entertainment industry, the popular Colombian DJ and radio host had to suspend concerts and live performances and adapt to a new reality of communication and virtual entertainment.

It has been a very abrupt change, he said in a recent phone interview with Ap from Miami.

The body is already used to it. Also be in front of the public; Live people’s energy is something I need.

Today Sensation is among a growing group of Latino DJs who bring the party directly to their fans’ homes through social media with the idea of ​​giving them a little bit of joy right now.

Among them are reggaeton producer Rafy Mercenario, who, sponsored by a sangria brand, hosts three-hour parties on Facebook on Mondays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. New York time, and on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.

It has been a wonderful experience, said the DJ and producer, known for his work with Ivy Queen, Tito El Bambino, RKM & Ken Y and Daddy Yankee, from his home in Orlando, Florida.

“Nor did I expect when I started to do these live shows that people would come in, that they would enjoy it, that when this server is exhausted they would say ‘don’t go, don’t go’. I am amazed that the public is like this. ”

Mercenary and Dj Candy Boy, who does his #NocheDeCuarentena on Saturdays at 8:00 pm on Facebook, also from Orlando, and with sponsorship, mainly play urban music.

Music sancocho

Sensation offers an eclectic variety in their four-hour lives, which it broadcasts on Instagram and the La Música application, every Saturday at 6pm as a complement to their formal work with the radio station La Mega 97.9 FM.

I like to mix music for everyone, for youth, for the elderly. I like classical music, classical salsa; I like tropical music, cumbia, rock, reggae; I like new urban music, electronic … Basically, it’s a sancocho, he said with a laugh.

Mixing live music without an audience present is very different from doing it in a nightclub, where DJs can feed on people’s reaction to decide what to play. Here, although up to 100,000 people have connected, they can only see their comments and likes.

“It’s not the same feeling,” said Candy Boy, who has worked with Daddy Yankee and Yandel. But with the comments, sharing the art you wear is quite satisfying. Among the funniest messages he has received, he told of people who write as if he were in a nightclub: “’Waitress, attend to me!’ They are in that room and I am still in the animation … greeting those who connect from various countries ”.

Although after years in a constant arena he has also been able to enjoy his family at home, Sensation says that when everything returns to normal, he does not plan to work less, but rather more.

I have a work schedule that is well loaded, I have certain goals that I want to meet, and to meet them, I need to do a certain amount of work, he said.

He says he is anxious to go out on the street, as his recent single with Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and Darell, whose video released in early April had more than 19 million views.

–What is the first thing you want to do once the quarantine is over?

–Visit my parents, who live in New York and also go to church to thank God.

Meanwhile, today everyone works as he can, or as technology allows, and with a feeling of camaraderie.

We are not doing this for competition, said Mercenario. It is to entertain the public and to stay at home, because this is not easy.

