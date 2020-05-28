Has any happened to you that after several minutes of game, or even seconds, you have felt dizzy and nauseous? The so-called motion sickness, also defined as motion sickness or Motion sickness in English, it is a disorder produced by the existence of a disagreement between visually perceived movement – the screen – and repetitive movements.

Motion sickness is present in both console and computer gamers, being very characteristic of first-person games mainly due to its immersion, although it can also occur in third-person titles within the adventure genre.

One of the simplest solutions to avoid dizziness is to play at a distance from the screen or the recommended TV. In the case of console players it is simple, but also in those of PC. Try to put your back straight, move the monitor away a little or remove yourself from the screen. In this way, and as long as the position follows, you will avoid suffering from motion sickness.

DOOM Eternal | Id Software

On the other hand, and since video game developers are aware of this disorder, more and more games are including the ppossibility to modify the Field of View. This option allows us to view objects located at great distances. The higher the FOV, the better, but you also have to be careful with its modification because can generate vertigo. The recommended FOV value ranges from 90 to 100 degrees.

There are a few options to avoid dizziness, but without a doubt the most recommended is not playing during long hours sessions, since this can also be one of the causes that causes the so-called motion sickness. One-hour sessions with 20-minute breaks is a good option, of course do not forget to keep some of the above tips, especially regarding the appropriate distance from the monitor or television.