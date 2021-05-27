DIZO, the First Brand in the Realme TechLife Ecosystem, Announces Global Launch

– DIZO, AIoT’s global brand, with “Be Different” as its slogan, promises to offer “Smart Tech Life for Every Different You”

– DIZO will be committed to entering four major product categories, which are “Smart Entertainment”, “Smart Home”, “Smart Care” and “Accessories”

– DIZO has the support of realme in three key aspects: Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT Experience, which works perfectly with the realme Link platform

– #DIZO #realmeTechLife #BeDifferent

Ten, the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, announces its global launch. More than a technology brand, DIZO embarks on a philosophy and a journey that aims to empower everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by Smart Tech Life. Pronounced “dee-zoe”, the new brand aims to break the mess of technological similarities and offer solutions that are tailored to the needs of each individual consumer. The DIZO brand, with its slogan “Be Different” urges its consumers to be different and wishes to offer technology that complements the consumer’s individuality, empowers them and becomes an extension of their personality.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005467/es/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Created around the mission of offering Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO, together with realme, is committed to bringing the best of both brands to its consumers. In fact, DIZO has the unconditional support of realme in three key respects: Industrial Design, Supply Chain Y AIoT experience, which works perfectly with realme Link.

In your congratulations to the DIZO team, Madhav Sheth, vice president of realme and CEO of realme India and Europe stated: “The occasion is momentous as DIZO sets in motion its mission to offer innovative and diversified AIoT solutions to its consumers. This new brand will allow consumers to experience a smart, efficient and interconnected life. Being the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has some great products in development to offer to its consumers. We want to wish DIZO the best of luck and look forward to his successes ”.

Read more

DIZO was born with the objective of creating a portfolio of a complete range of AIoT solutions that consumers can use in their daily lifestyle. To do this, DIZO will delve into four major product categories, which are: “Smart Entertainment”, “Smart Home”, “Smart Care” and “Accessories” for your consumers around the world.

DIZO has seamlessly and effectively integrated the global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of its consumers. In addition, all members of the core team come from global technology brands with extraordinary experience.

DIZO products will soon arrive in countries in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, etc. Follow DIZO for the latest news.

Website: www.dizo.net

Facebook: @DIZOTechnology

Twitter: @DIZOTech

Instagram: @dizotech

YouTube: DIZO

ABOUT DIZO

DIZO is a global technology brand and the first in the realme TechLife ecosystem. With its slogan “Be Different”, DIZO promises to offer “Smart Tech Life for Every Different You”. As the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO is supported by realme in three key aspects: Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT Experience, which works perfectly with realme Link. In terms of product categories, DIZO has decided to focus on “Smart Entertainment”, “Smart Home”, “Smart Care” and “Accessories” for your consumers.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005467/en/

Contacts

Public relations inquiries: pr@dizo.net, Bappi Barman