Dixon, favorite for pole position in the Indianapolis 500

05/23/2021 at 7:38 AM CEST

Efe

New Zealand driver Scott Dixon once again symbolized the power of the Chip Ganassi Racing team during qualifying for the 105th Indianapolis 500 by setting the best time.

While he led the four cars of the team so that on Sunday they compete in the Fast Nine Shootout for pole, and among which will be the Spanish driver Alex Palou, Dixon’s teammate, who finished seventh.

There was drama on the opposite end of the field as well, as 2018 Indy 500 winner Australian Will Power was relegated to the Last Chance Ranking on Sunday after his two races were too slow to reach the top 30.

Dixon, a six-time and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, was the first driver on the track when qualifying began after his team took first place in the qualifying draw on Friday night, and delivered in the best track and air conditions of the five hour and 50 minute session.

The New Zealander produced an average four-lap speed of 231,828 mph (373,071 kilometers) with the No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda, and his car number stayed atop the iconic Scoring Pylon for the remainder of the day despite of 58 attempts to overcome it by rival drivers.

2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Dixon will make the final attempt at the Firestone Fast Nine Shootout, which determines the NTT P1 Award winner for pole position and the starting order for the first three rows, as all nine cars faster, on Sunday they will start in the reverse order of the first.

Dixon will be the favorite to get his fourth pole in the Indy 500, But the mighty Ganassi team will have four chances to clinch the coveted top spot.

The CGR riders, Brazilian Tony Kanaan (third, 231,639 (372,786 kilometers), No. 48 The American Legion Honda), Palou (seventh, 231,145 (371, 991 kms), No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) and Swede Marcus Ericsson (ninth, 231,104 (371.975 kms), No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi, Racing Honda) also did the Shootout, finishing ninth.

But Ganassi’s day lost some of its luster when Palou crashed at Turn 2 while making his second qualifying attempt.

Palou did not withdraw his first race, preserving his place in the Shootout, but was still trying to improve his position when the rear of his car came loose and made heavy right-side contact with the SAFER barrier, inflicting serious damage. .

Palou got out of his car without injuring himselfBut the Ganassi team will face a long night repairing it for the Shootout on Sunday.

Other drivers participating in the Shootout are the American Colton Herta (second, 231,648, No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), Ed Carpenter (fourth, 231,616, No. 20 SONAX Chevrolet), the Dutch Rinus VeeKay (fifth, 231,483, No. 21 Bitcoin Chevrolet), Brazilian Helio Castroneves -three time winner of the 500 Miles- (sixth, 231,164, No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) and winner of Indy 2014, American Ryan Hunter-Reay (eighth, 231,139, No. 28 DHL Honda).

While the Mexican Pato O’Ward, from the Arrow McLaren SP team, had to settle for twelfth place, without being able to enter the fight for pole tomorrow, Sunday.

Colombian veteran driver Juan Pablo Montoya, 45, winner of the 500 Miles managed to qualify for the race by taking twenty-fourth place.