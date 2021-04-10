Divorce? Galilea Montijo announces crisis in Hoy program | Instagram

In one of the broadcasts of the Hoy program, the presenter Galilea Montijo unleashed concern after revealing that there is a fever of ruptures. Could it be that the “tapathy“Are you going through a crisis in your marriage?

One more time, Galilea Montijo It shook the morning audience after a video revealed that they are going through a “breakup pandemic”, which immediately unleashed some reactions and comments.

It was during the last broadcast of last Thursday, April 8, when the star host of the broadcast commented on this wave of breakups that has been unleashed on the set of the popular program, which let her followers glimpse that she also referred to herself with a possible “divorce“.

“Blessed pandemic”

He sees that we have a pandemic, “blessed pandemic in the world, but we also have a pandemic in Today’s program. Do you know what a pandemic is that? He questioned viewers … The” love breaks, “he said.

“Gali” is one of the most consecrated collaborators in the broadcast of “Hoy” and often gives a lot to talk about in the middle of the broadcasts of the program, but without a doubt on this occasion, her comment regarding the current health situation passed in the background when he shared some “love crises” through the cameras.

Everything seems to indicate that the matter has affected not one but several of her companions on the forum, so the controversy would even involve her, of whom it has been revealed on several occasions that her marriage is going through strong crises and she has done everything sorts of things to prevent it from completely fracturing, they say.

On this occasion, the animator of the program, who for several years has collaborated with Andrea Legarreta and Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, three of the most experienced figures in television broadcasting and the show, revealed among colleagues and guests who on the set they go through regrettable “love breaks”.

It should be clarified that despite what many will think, “La Montijo” did not refer to a personal situation but to the recent moment that Andrea Escalona is going through, who ended her engagement with Sebastián Hernández, businessman and chef.

Apparently, Escalona would reveal the reasons for this decision to which he referred, “the two were going on different paths” thus ending with further questions on the subject.

However, it would not be the only one affected by this wave, since apparently, the driver himself whom his close collaborators call “El Negro” would also suffer the effects of the “broken hearts” situation after concluding his love affair.

In recent days they revealed that the communicator ended his stage with the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar, who had a one-year relationship.

The demanded workload would be one of the main obstacles between this courtship, indicating that they ended their relationship on the best terms, according to what the journalist Alex Kaffie revealed.

Fortunately, everything indicates that the 47-year-old host has been immune to this “pandemic” that has left some of the Televisa talents who participate in the aforementioned production of Las Estrellas single.

Betrayal “Gali a Legarreta”

In the same way, Andrea Legarreta also seems to be safe and it is that in addition, one of the most recognized faces within the cast of presenters is absent from the broadcast and instead it has been Tania Rincón who has replaced her in what the Mexican enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Apparently, the arrival of Tania to the program has made a good impression, they say, particularly of the endearing presenter of “Little Giants” who would flatter her intervention in the program, highlighting that “she has great talent.”