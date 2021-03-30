Divorce between Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja? they release video

Divorce between Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja? launch video | Instagram

One of the most beloved couples in all of Mexico and at the same time one of the most criticized by some Internet users is the one made up of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, who recently were involved in a new controversy, now it seems that there is the possibility of a divorce.

It was through a video that was published on YouTube on the Es Neta channel, where they continuously share news of the young celebrity influencers and especially of Kim Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja father of his two children.

The video was shared this past March 29, it has 8 minutes and 50 seconds but from minute 6:11 is when they begin with the news of the couple, it is entitled “STRONG! Kimberly loaiza could you ask Juan for a divorce? | Dome and Rod are already dating again “, we will share it with you right away.

The plot of the news begins with the presentation of the new official video that Juan de Dios released a few days ago of his song “Does not enjoy“, which is part of his new album”Time“.

As you will remember in this video that by the way it was recorded in Colombia, so Kima and Juanito’s father had to stay for a full week in that country, to finish recording and be able to return to Mexico and be with his family because at that time Kimberly was pregnant.

Something that called immediately in the song was the model that appears in the video, obviously she is quite beautiful and striking, so immediately some of the Internet users and followers of the musical artist they reacted immediately.

It is likely that many of her followers sent her messages complaining about this video, others immediately thought of Kim Loaiza, hoping that she was not jealous, although as mentioned in the video, she shared an image in black with her stories through her stories. two words “I will take revenge”.

Before this, many as mentioned by the driver reacted immediately thinking that their annoyance was so much that they could even ask for a divorce from Juan de Dios, however they are only assumptions that were mentioned because both make this type of joke with each other constantly.

Surely this was mentioned by Kimberly Loaiza, referring to the fact that in her next video she will appear with a quite handsome model who will immediately call the attention of the cuties.

I think Kim was just playing, because she is so funny and because I say she was playing I don’t think they will separate, “wrote Yamileh Hercules.

Several of the comments mention that she is more likely to release a new video with a handsome model than to ask for a divorce from her husband with whom she gets along quite well and they have had an excellent streak.

For a long time the couple has always been the subject of news, any movement they make immediately attracts attention, something that is clear to many is that so far their relationship is in perfect condition and that the jokes between them will never stop .

So far the mentioned video It has 11,796 reproductions and exactly 80 comments, some fans of the young driver and others of the characters that were mentioned in the video, among them some cuties and pantojitas who are on the lookout for any news related to the couple.

Before this video the couple has not made any comment, to tell the truth they do not usually do so when this type of news appears unless they become quite viral in order to clarify the matter to their fans.