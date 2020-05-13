Larian anticipates even more news for her latest and fabulous RPG.

By Mario Gmez / Updated May 13, 2020, 22: 1227 comments

Last month, Larian Studios He took to Twitter a suspicious question for his followers: “out of curiosity, what would you call a Original pack Sin 1 and 2? I mean, just in case … “Well, it seems we were all right: this collection is a reality. It’s called The Source Saga, As suggested by a fan in the comment box of that tweet, and you can get hold of it on PC and Xbox One. Those responsible say that “soon” will reach PS4, with no clues about a possible adaptation to Nintendo Switch.

What is defined as “a perfect way to enter the Divinity universe” promises more than 200 hours content, but if you want to get your computer version ready, take note. The pack is on Steam at a price of 42.68 euros. If you only need the second installment, you’re in luck, because Divinity: Original Sin II is reduced to 50% (20.99 euros) for a limited time. The original remains at its standard price of 39.99 euros on the Valve platform.

On the other hand, you will know that Larian Studios is focused on the development of the promising Baldur’s Gate 3; but it seems that the Belgian team also finds room to continue working on DOS2. Publications chief Michael Douse anticipates on Twitter that there will be a couple of advertisements related to the world of Rivellon at the Guerrilla Collective event, in addition to the already confirmed news for BG3. He has not given any further clues as to what kind of novelties will be presented if, instead, the announcement of a new Divinity game is discarded.

If you have followed more or less the news of this saga, you will surely know that both Original Sin and its sequel are among the most successful role-playing games of recent times. On a personal note, I would recommend playing both if you haven’t already, but if you need something more developed to convince you, I leave you links to the analysis of Divinity: Original Sin and the analysis of Divinity: Original Sin II.

More about: Larian Studios and Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga.

.