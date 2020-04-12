This delicious refreshing drink can become your best ally to enjoy good health and energy to spare

Oriental culture maintains that nature provides everything a man needs to live, an ancient Indian proverb states that “everything good is found in ginger” and based on current scientific evidence, we can clarify that they are right .

For its part, it is estimated that turmeric rivals in terms of properties and health benefits with ginger, being difficult to differentiate between the two which manages to provide greater well-being to the body.

Among the most widespread benefits of these elements originating in India we have: Antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, helps digestion, improves circulation, muscle regeneration, protects the brain and improves the health of soft organs such as eyes and skin.

To make this health elixir, the following ingredients are required: 1 teaspoon of ginger root, a pinch of sea salt, 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric, 2 green tea bags, lemon juice, honey, ice and water.

In a small saucepan, pour the water, turmeric, ginger, pinch of salt and honey. Cook everything on medium low flame for 5 minutes, then add the two green tea bags, turn off and let stand.

Before serving, use a strainer to remove the residue from the infusion, then fill a glass with ice, pour the contents of the pot and squeeze a little lemon juice. Ready to cool off!

