DiVincenzo will be out all ‘playoffs’: low key in Bucks

The Bucks They just suffered a major injury just as they began to put in real trouble the Heat, current runners-up in the competition and the rivals of the first round of the 2021 Playoffs.

The base Donte DiVincenzo, which Budenholzer usually has on the team headline, he will not play again until the end of this season. Has suffered a severe injury to a tendon in the left foot, according to Shams Charania (The Athletic), and the medical results ensure that It is almost impossible to return to play the remainder of the postseason.

In the Bucks Jrue Holiday is already gaining a lot of weight as a two-area player, on offense and defense, but DiVincenzo may be covered with Bryn Forbes, Jeff Teague and even newcomer Elijah Bryant.

For the player, American of Italian origin and star at the university level with Vilanova, it is a tremendous blow now that he was reaching a good level. He played all the games of the regular phase in which he was available in the starting lineup and has reached averages that improve those of his career: 10’4 points, 5’8 rebounds and 3’1 assists.