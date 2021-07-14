¡Divina !, Andrea Legarreta shows off pajamas with cashmere | Instagram

In cashmere pajamas and from home! That was how the beautiful host of the Hoy program showed off one of her most famous charms, her legs.

Erik Rubín’s wife did not have compassion on the hearts of her followers and made them beat to the maximum with the comfortable and beautiful outfit. For the occasion, Andrea Legarreta Martinez He chose a white shirt with a huge sequin skull and the gray short cheeks with which he stole Thousands of Sighs.

Galilea Montijo’s companion in Today She was beautiful and showing off her shapely legs posing like a pro and showing off her shirt that she described as a “remember me.”

This photograph was shared by Andrea Legarreta shortly before her 50th birthday arrived, so she proudly wrote the hashtag “almost 50” next to the image.

The publication exceeded 120 thousand Likes and 800 comments, his followers and famous colleagues did not take long to flatter the beauty of Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother.

Andrea was very honored on July 12, the date she turned 50 years old, Erik Rubín, his daughters, colleagues and friends did not hesitate to have surprises and nice words for the actress, too.

The host of the Hoy Program well in advance announced how she would celebrate her arrival in the fifth decade, this with a well-deserved vacation, for which she said she would be absent from Hoy.

The announcement came almost at the same time with the news that the beautiful Marisol González would leave the morning star of Televisa indefinitely, this to dedicate more time to her family.