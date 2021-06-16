Divided Voices in New York City Following Removal of Restrictions to Prevent COVID-19

After 472 days, the New York authorities decreed this Tuesday the removal of meeting restrictions and the rules of social distancing to prevent COVID-19, immediately applicable to all commercial and social environments, after confirming that the state reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine. But, in this panorama, the Big Apple “still in line “ to achieve the desired goal of herd immunization.

“We can come back to life, as we know it,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said, remarkably emotional.

“We once again overcome a threat. We went from 48.1% average positivity, the highest in the country and the world, to 0.40%. Once again in its history, New Yorkers are threatened, beaten and with their energy they rise again. It was everyone’s job”, Highlighted the state president from Lower Manhattan.

This means that since health guidelines that included social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, health screenings and contact information for tracking, they are now optional.

The state government resolution includes all retailers, foodservices, offices, gyms, family recreation and entertainment centers, hair salons, personal care services, and all business environments.

But some restrictions persist, according to the guidelines issued by the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases (CDC): Unvaccinated people continue “Being responsible” to wear masks.

In addition, all regulations remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, schools from preschool to grade 12, public transport, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and healthcare settings, per CDC guidelines.

“We have administered more than 20 million vaccines, more than any state in the country. We no longer just survive, we are thriving. The state mandates that have helped us overcome this pandemic they relax from today, with immediate effect ”, stressed the Governor.

Governor Cuomo: “We can go back to life as we know it.” (Photo; Courtesy NY Governor Office)

Large-scale indoor restrictions

COVID-19 state restrictions remain in effect for event venues classified as “Indoors on a large scale”, now defined as places with a capacity for more than 5,000 attendees, such as sports stadiums and show capacity.

In accordance with state implementation of the CDC revised guidelines, proof of vaccination can be used in these spaces to eliminate social distancing and remove masks from people fully immunized.

People who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown and are older than four years should continue to present proof of a COVID-19 test result recent negative diagnosis and wearing masks on site.

However, social distancing can be reduced or eliminated among evaluated attendees, allowing venues to achieve the 100% of its capacity in all its areas.

In the Big Apple there is still

In New York City, the average immunization rate in the five boroughs was 68.4% until this Tuesday at noon according to figures shown by Governor Cuomo himself, while in areas like Long Island immunization reaches 75.3%.

According to figures from the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) of the 8 million 336 thousand residents of the Big Apple, the 47% are ‘full’ vaccinated and 54% have received at least one dose.

The bottom line is that at least four million new yorkers They have not yet received the first inoculation, so in some scientific sectors there are reservations with this decision.

For the first time in the history of pandemic control in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio completely agreed with a extreme executive measure of the state president, ensuring that “we are ready for the total reopening ”.

Although the Mayor acknowledged that still “there is work to do “ on herd immunization in all five counties.

“We have to keep moving forward in some neighborhoods. That is why we are promoting this new program give a bonus to those who refer people to go get vaccinated ”, he announced.

The strategy is that community organizations they can receive $ 100 dollars for each person referred to a city-run vaccination center for the first injection.

When the referral receives the injection, he will fill out a form informing which organization motivated him to be vaccinated.

Each organization can receive up to $ 20,000 with this “referral program”, for which they can register as of this Wednesday on the website: nyc.gov/vaccinereferralbonus

There are “reserves” in the scientific sector

Some public health experts, consulted by local media, fear that the benchmark for meeting the goal of 70% vaccination “Mask disparities in vaccine coverage, which could cause outbreaks this summer or fall in vulnerable neighborhoods. ” This was highlighted Celine gounder, specialist in infectious diseases of the New York University (NYU).

“Within the city, for example, we know that the proportion of fully vaccinated adults varies from 32% of black adults up to 71% of Asian adults, natives of Hawaii and other Pacific Islanders, from 37% in Far Rockaway to 100% in the Financial District, ”said the scientist.

Meanwhile, Bruce Y. Lee, professor of public health policy at CUNY, said in an interview with the publication Gothamist that care should be taken to use partial vaccination as a measure for these “normalization” decisions.

“There is recent evidence that shows that the Delta variant of the coronavirus it can bypass only one dose of the vaccine, while two injections continue to provide protection, “he specified.

Luis Gil: “This is good news for the economy” (Photo: Fernando Martínez)

Voices in the street

In a city ​​so diverse and populated the normalization of most activities that involve social contact, without major controls, beyond the exhortation to individual responsibility, of course, enters a quicksand of many opinions.

The Brazilian Lecir Sequeira, who received the first dose of the vaccine this week, qualified as “Reckless” for the reopening to be fully announced when there are still millions of New Yorkers who have not been vaccinated.

“It is wrong that they relax the rules. You have to wonder what happens to people who for many reasons have not been vaccinated. I believe that we must remain responsible, wear masks and avoid meetings ”Reacted Lecir.

The South American immigrant assures that she still uses the Subway in fear and prefers to continue maintaining social distance, even if she is immunized in a first dose.

“We must continue taking care of ourselves like the first day. This virus has not expired yet “, he asserted.

For his part, Dominican Luis Gil, who has suffered the harsh economic weight of the pandemic due to the closure of the tourism sector, estimates that although “there are still risks”, it is a new breath so that thousands of people who lost their income, can begin to recover from the other great crisis: Unemployment.

“Among all the calamities, it is good news that the economy can be reopened more, because they eliminate so many restrictions. I have been unemployed for more than a year and it is very difficult. The first time I have observed this situation since I came to this country when I was nine years old, ”said the 52-year-old islander.

Vaccination in New York State: