Divided charms, Aleida Núñez leaves the networks speechless

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez once again raised the temperature in social networks, this after sharing a photograph with her “divided charms.” The beautiful participant of the dance contest of the Today Program decided to delight his followers with an image from his rehearsals.

Very different from her companions who opt for comfortable sports outfits, “chongos” and others, the beautiful Aleida Nuñez showed her style when she appeared to rehearse for her next presentation at Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy with a body that was more than fitted and small and some exotic fishnet stockings.

This exuberant 40-year-old woman posed in this attractive outfit, perfect hairdo and makeup as she stretched out to rehearse and do her best in the famous pageant. Today. Aleida showed her professionalism and more than that by stretching her legs and exposing her “divided charms” for the camera.

The famous woman’s outfit showed her prominent and famous curves and that time does not pass for her since many young women would like to look as beautiful as the new participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

The photograph in question was shared 3 hours ago and has exceeded 30 thousand reactions on Instagram, a famous social network in which its followers did not take long to fill the comment box with compliments for the actress of I am Betty, the ugly.

Aleida Nunez together with El Capi Albores he joined the dance contest of the morning star of Televisa even though it has already been a few weeks old; the couple appeared once on the dance floor as challengers.

Although they did not do so well with the criticism of Lolita Cortés, the truth is that the couple made a triumphal entry with the “Cucu”. Aleida impressed with the little outfit she wore and her prominent curves to the rhythm of “Don’t mess with my cucu”, while the music was played live, something that has not happened with the other participants.

Cortés, the iron judge, described as unfortunate wanting to impress by having a “great production”, since she pointed out that on the dance floor the important thing is the steps. For his part, Andrea Legarreta was quite moved and even launched a live “expletive”, alluding to the charisma and joy of El Capi.