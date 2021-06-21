Divide and Conquer Chores Without Causing Your Roommate Drama

We’ve all heard the messy roommate stories — the girl who didn’t wash her dishes for a week, or the friend who leaves her zillions of contouring products all over the sink. Even if you’re an old pro or new to cohabitating, the whole thing can feel a little daunting. While it’s true that cleaning is often the source of frustrations that can boil over into bigger issues, here’s some good news: you can definitely avoid the drama and keep things feeling homey with some high quality communication, a solid routine, and effective cleaning products to make things easier (Tip: We love Scotch-Brite ™ ‘s scrubbers and solutions because they actually work, making doing your part sooo much less painful).

Whether you’re getting ready to share a dorm room next year or finally moving into your first adult place with friends, it’s important to remember that a roommate relationship is just like any other relationship, and relationships take work to thrive. To help you keep your space clean and stay on good terms with your roommates, we’ve tapped some successful roomies who have this thing down pat, and a relationship expert who’s seen it all. Read on for their pro tips and some bonus cleaning advice to get you started.

Lay Some Ground Rules Up Front



“Whether you’re living with a new roommate or a close friend, you should all have a common goal of living in a space that’s going to make you both feel at home, and define what that means to everyone,” says Antoinette Bonafede, LMSW, who works with a lot of young adults in this situation. While this may seem obvious, making sure you’re on the same page from the beginning can help avoid big blowups down the road — as can understanding that everyone has different definitions of coziness and cleanliness. For some people that means one major deep clean every few weeks, while for others, clean means everything in its place at the end of the day. Defining those terms and coming to a basic agreement will set you up for success.

Learn Everyone’s Dealbreakers

Figuring out everyone’s least favorite tasks was key for Maddie Chapin and Drina Domić, friends from college who moved into their New York apartment with two other friends a year ago. “We talked about our pet peeves and quirks more than anything. One of our roommates hates when the shower curtain is left open, since it doesn’t dry out and gets moldy faster. I had never thought much about it, but we know it’s her thing, so it’s easy enough for all of us to pull it closed, ”says Chapin.

Your least favorite clean-up task might not be a big deal to someone else, so this is also a nice chance to figure out how to help a roomie out and play to your strengths.

Your least favorite clean-up task might not be a big deal to someone else, so this is also a nice chance to figure out how to help a roomie out and play to your strengths. For example: “Cleaning out the drain in the kitchen sink makes me want to cut my hand off, I refuse to do it,” jokes Domić, but the job doesn’t bother Chapin that much — which really makes the case for why living with roommates can be even better than going it alone.

Pick Any Kind of Schedule

“Agreed-upon cleaning schedules are good, but sometimes things like chore wheels or shared calendars don’t account for real life,” says Bonafede. “If you’re type A and you’re dealing with someone very type B, you can’t expect them to do everything your way — in fact, they might rebel against it.” Still, she does recommend deciding on a cadence that makes everyone a part of the process, like alternating rooms every week or designating Sunday as cleaning day for everyone.

That's also what our East Village duo discovered once they got into the swing of things.

That’s also what our East Village duo discovered once they got into the swing of things. Staggered dinner times gives each roommate time to clean up dishes and the stove for the next person to use, and everyone pitches in when it’s time to tidy up the rest of the apartment. “One of us will text the group when it’s time to do a big clean and we’ll plan a night after work that makes sense. A big motivator for us is also guests coming into town or one of us leaving and wanting to get it done before then, ”says Domić.

Make Cleaning FUN

Turning your collective chores into a bonding experience can improve your relationships and make the cleaning go that much faster. When it is time for Chapin, Domić, and their other roommates to tackle the mess, they cue up one of Chapin’s famous playlists (Britney never goes out of style) and rely on a buddy system to keep things upbeat — and aren’t afraid to speak up when they definitely did the bathroom last time.

Make a night out of it and stock up on snacks and drinks, or make up your own rituals to reward yourselves afterwards. “We always light a candle when we’re done, that’s kind of the cherry on top. And usually we end up hanging out in the living room when we’re done, because it just feels really fresh and nice to be in our space, ”says Domić.

Be Direct and Sidestep the Drama

No matter how well you get along with your roommates, there’s always going to be rough spots (for the East Village gals, it’s when the bathroom starts overflowing with products and buildup). Bonafede recommends using “I” statements and presenting the reasons why something is stressing you out (vs. playing the blame game).

“Deferring to health and safety is a great way to keep things from feeling too personal — so saying something like, ‘dishes in the sink and crumbs can attract pests, so let’s find a way to handle this’ is a better approach than attacking your roommates’ habits, ”she says. And if there’s more than two of you, she advises against a “triangulation” situation. “It’s always better to present concerns one-on-one rather than making someone feel like you’re united against them.”

Even if you start out with lofty goals for a spotless home, it's important to adapt when things don't go according to plan.

Stay Realistic — and Be Flexible When You Can

Even if you start out with lofty goals for a spotless home, it’s important to adapt when things don’t go according to plan. “You need to be willing to meet in the middle, whether it’s room for improvement or room for dialing down your own expectations,” advises Bonafede. “Both people need to feel like they’re getting as much out as they’re putting in. Consideration will go a long way. Even if you’re living with a random person, if you know they’re in the middle of a big work project, stepping up to do a little extra or giving them a break on their chores will not go unnoticed. ”

Practice Healthy Confrontation

If a bigger issue comes up and you’re nervous about confrontation, Bonafede recommends coming prepared and avoiding passive aggression to keep things from spiraling. Write down your needs and what the goal of the conversation is first, then read it back to yourself. You can even bring your notes with you, which can really take the sting out of something that might be hard for your roommate to hear. They can see how hard you’re trying to make this work. ”

